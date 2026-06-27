Predators' Dmitri Borichev: Stolen by Preds in Round 3

Borichev was the 70th overall pick by Nashville in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Russian goaltenders have seemingly been flying up the draft rankings in recent years and Borichev is the latest example. Fresh off a season in the junior MHL in which he posted a 2.25 GAA and .929 save percentage in 24 games, Borichev has plenty of physical traits which should translate down the line. He moves very well for a 6-foot-2 kid, with above-average awareness and athleticism. History tells us these types of draft picks typically marinate overseas for several years before arriving stateside, but Borichev, who didn't turn 18 years of age until a week before the draft, is a quality long-term upside play for Nashville.