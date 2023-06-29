MacKinnon was selected 83rd overall by the Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

MacKinnon has earned an reputation as a solid junior defenseman, logging heavy minutes for QMJHL Halifax in addition to playing for Canada at the World U18's. He plays hard and skates well, but the lack of offense is a concern. MacKinnon has just seven goals and 25 points in 113 career games for the Mooseheads. As is, it's difficult to see MacKinnon developing into anything more than a third-pairing guy for Nashville given his limitations.