Tolvanen was activated from the taxi squad Saturday.
Tolvanen is expected to play in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets. He typically slots into the bottom six, but he's consistently handled power-play duties. Through seven outings, the 21-year-old has a goal and 12 hits.
More News
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Shuffles back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Roster shuffling continues•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends to active roster•