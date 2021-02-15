Tolvanen was activated from the taxi squad Monday.
Tolvanen will play in Monday's road game versus the Stars. The 21-year-old has played six games this season, averaging 11:56 of ice time per game, including power-play time. He notched a goal, six shots on net and 10 hits.
