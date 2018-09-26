Nashville assigned Tolvanen to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Tolvanen was considered a favorite for a spot on the Opening Night roster after appearing in the final three games of the 2017-18 campaign, but the Predators clearly believe he'll benefit from an extended stay in the minors. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 2017 first-round pick earn a mid-season call up and make a significant impact with the big club this campaign, so his situation is definitely worth monitoring.