Tolvanen (lower body) is on the ice for Tuesday's practice, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Tolvanen has been sidelined for two weeks with a lower-body injury, but his presence on the ice Tuesday suggests he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 31-year-old winger has picked up 10 goals and 19 points through 31 games this campaign.