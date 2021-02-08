Tolvanen was promoted from the taxi squad Monday.
Tolvanen has suited up for the last three games with Nashville, scoring one goal while averaging 11:24 of ice time. The 21-year-old winger will likely skate in a middle-six role as usual for Monday's game against Tampa Bay.
