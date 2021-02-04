Tolvanen has been promoted to the Predators' active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus Florida.
Tolvanen was temporarily assigned to Nashville's taxi squad, but he's expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's contest. He potted a goal in 10:52 of ice time in his season debut Monday against the Lightning.
