Tolvanen scored a power-play goal and added three hits in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Tolvanen's first-period marker stood as the game-winner, even if a four-goal game from Rocco Grimaldi stole the spotlight. The 21-year-old Tolvanen has a pair of tallies and three helpers during his three-game point streak. He's at eight goals, six assists, 39 shots on net and 46 hits through 25 appearances. With top-six duties and a hearty power-play role, the Finn is worth a look for fantasy managers who need a boost in scoring.