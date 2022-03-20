Tolvanen notched a goal and an assist on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Tolvanen's been a bit streaky this year, but he's now up to 20 points on the season and should easily surpass the 22 points he put up last year. If you can stand the ups and downs, he represents decent value in deeper formats.
