Tolvanen posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.
Tolvanen set up Roman Josi for a shot that was tipped by Mikael Granlund for the opening tally. The 21-year-old Tolvanen has picked up four goals and five assists in 12 games in March. The Finn is up to 13 points, 43 hits, 38 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 24 appearances overall.
