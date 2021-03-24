Tolvanen posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Tolvanen set up Roman Josi for a shot that was tipped by Mikael Granlund for the opening tally. The 21-year-old Tolvanen has picked up four goals and five assists in 12 games in March. The Finn is up to 13 points, 43 hits, 38 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 24 appearances overall.