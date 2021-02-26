Tolvanen posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Tolvanen had the secondary helper on Mikael Granlund's first-period tally. The 21-year-old Tolvanen has a power-play point in each of the last two contests. He's up to three points, 13 shots on net and 19 hits through 10 outings. While he only sees bottom-six minutes at even strength, Tolvanen's top-unit power-play work could make him worth a look in deeper fantasy formats and DFS. He's played in 10 of the Predators' last 11 games -- while he'll often shuffle between the taxi squad and the active roster, he's essentially a lock for game-day lineups at this stage of the season.