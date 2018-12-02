Tolvanen found twine and capped off an unforgettable season debut with a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 home win over the Blackhawks.

When Tolvanen was summoned to the parent club early Saturday morning, it appeared that he was receiving a promotion based purely on merit. However, the Predators announced later in the day that alternate captain Filip Forsberg will miss approximately one month with a hand injury. Still, Tolvanen is a player to watch in fantasy. Selected 30th overall in the 2017 draft, the Finn logged 15:48 of ice time with 2:45 on the man advantage in the victory over Chicago. There's no way the 19-year-old would've received that much rink run on the power play if he was some run of the mill prospect, so take full advantage in the fantasy realm.

