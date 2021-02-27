Tolvanen was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, CBS Sports reports.
Tolvanen has been in the lineup for 10 of Nashville's last 11 games, scoring three points and racking up 19 hits during that span. The 21-year-old winger should be recalled before Saturday's matchup against Columbus.
