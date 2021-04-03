Tolvanen scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Chicago.

The 21-year-old saw his six-game point streak snapped Thursday, but Tolvanen wasted no time getting going again, lighting the lamp less than six minutes into the first period Saturday. The 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft has burst onto the scene with nine goals and 18 points in his last 22 contests, locking down a top-six spot in Nashville in the process and helping the club turn its season around after a rough start to 2020-21.