Tolvanen scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Tolvanen factored in on each of the Predators' goals in regulation. He had secondary assists on Ryan Johansen's power-play tally in the first period and Filip Forsberg's even-strength marker in the second before scoring one of his own in the third. Tolvanen has amassed seven goals, 12 points, 38 shots on net and 43 hits through 23 contests. The first-round pick from 2017 has become a steady presence in the top six this year.