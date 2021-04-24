Tolvanen produced an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Tolvanen had the secondary assist on Ryan Johansen's second-period marker. The 22-year-old Tolvanen has two points in as many games since he returned from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for two weeks. The Finn is up to 21 points, 54 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-6 rating through 33 outings. His solid production has made him a top-six option for the Predators.