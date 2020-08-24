Tolvanen will join Helsinki Jokerit (KHL) on loan for the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign.

Tolvanen played in a mere four games for the Predators this season in which he garnered one goal, one assist and two shots while averaging 13:16 of ice time. In the minors, the 21-year-old winger racked up 21 goals and 36 points in 63 appearances. The Finn is expected to rejoin Nashville for training camp and should have a solid chance of securing a spot on the 23-man roster.