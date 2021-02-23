Tolvanen is expected to be added to the active roster and play in Tuesday night's game versus Detroit, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Tolvanen is expected to skate on Nashville's third line and first power-play unit against the Red Wings. He's potted one goal through eight top-level appearances this season.
