Tolvanen picked up a goal and an assist in AHL Milwaukee's 5-4 overtime loss to San Antonio on Wednesday.

Tolvanen's 17 goals in 57 AHL games this season are roughly right in line with the 15 tallies in 58 games he posted a year ago. They're reasonable numbers but certainly nothing to get overly excited about. Tolvanen has been healthy all season but is yet to play a single NHL game with the Predators. Viewed by many as a top-five prospect in the sport as recently as a couple seasons ago, Tolvanen's stock is at an all-time low. Tolvanen and his dynasty league owners should be hoping for a trade out of Nashville this coming summer.