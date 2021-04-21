Tolvanen (lower body) isn't listed among the scratches Wednesday against the Blackhawks, which means he'll make his return to the lineup.

Tolvanen's set for his first game action since April 6. He had been on a roll prior to sustaining the injury, racking up 10 points in his last nine games. While Tolvanen's exact spot in the lineup is unknown, he'll likely be deployed in a top-six role.