Tolvanen failed to record a point in five playoff contests for AHL Milwaukee.

The Admirals were eliminated by Iowa on Monday. To characterize Tolvanen's season as a disappointment would be a massive understatement. He played just four games with the Predators and managed just 15 goals in 58 games for Milwaukee. Tolvanen has always been able to score, but the rest of his game needs a ton of work. The good news is that he is still just 20 years old and has time to make the necessary fixes. He seems likely to begin the 2019-20 campaign right back in Milwaukee.