Tolvanen scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Tolvanen collected a helper on Mikael Granlund's first-period tally before scoring one of his own in the second. The 21-year-old Tolvanen is growing more comfortable by the game -- he has four goals and two helpers in his last eight outings. The Finn saw second-line usage Sunday, which should continue if he keeps producing. Tolvanen has seven points, 29 shots on net and 26 hits in 16 contests.