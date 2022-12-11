Tolvanen served as a healthy scratch for the seventh consecutive game Saturday against the Senators.

Tolvanen has shown occasional flashes of brilliance over the previous two seasons and looked to be on his way to securing a regular top-six role for himself. However, this season he seems to have regressed badly and has been surpassed on the Preds' depth chart by guys like Yakov Trenin, Juuso Parssinen and Mark Jankowski. At this point, one wonders if a fresh start with another team might be the best thing for him.