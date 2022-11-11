Tolvanen scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Tolvanen was a healthy scratch for five of the last six games, but he was able to make a small impact in his return to the lineup. The winger still saw only 9:09 of ice time in a fourth-line role. He's up to two goals, two assists, 13 shots on net, 18 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through nine contests. He'll be competing with Zach Sanford, Michael McCarron and Cole Smith for two spots in the lineup on most occasions. Since Tolvanen has failed to lock down an everyday gig, he's not much of a factor in fantasy.