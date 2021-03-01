Tolvanen was designated for the taxi squad Monday.
This is purely a paper move, as Tolvanen will undoubtedly be back on the active roster for Tuesday's home game versus the Hurricanes. After all, the 21-year-old posted two goals and an assist over the past four contests.
