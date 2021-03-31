Tolvanen scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Tolvanen helped out on Roman Josi's power-play goal in the second period. In overtime, Tolvanen scored at the 1:28 mark to give the Predators a sixth straight win. Their winning streak has also seen the Finnish winger produce three goals and six assists during his personal point streak. The 21-year-old is up to 18 points (10 on the power play), 44 shots on net and 52 hits through 28 contests, which could earn him some buzz for the Calder Trophy.