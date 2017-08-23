Tolvanen picked up a hat trick and added an assist in KHL Jokerit's 6-1 opening night win over Dinamo Minsk on Wednesday.

Tolvanen's hat trick came in a span of just over nine minutes in the third period. Originally committed to play at Boston College, Tolvanen was forced to sign with Jokerit in July after it was determined he was not academically eligible to play collegiate hockey. The 30th overall pick in this past June's draft has an extremely high ceiling and it appears as Nashville got a steal late in Round 1.