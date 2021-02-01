Tolvanen was elevated to the active roster Monday.
The Finnish winger scored 13 points in 25 KHL games before returning to Nashville in January. Tolvanen has just two points in seven career NHL games but hasn't suited up at the top level since the 2018-19 season.
