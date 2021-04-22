Tolvanen (lower body) scored a goal on three shots and dished out three hits Wednesday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Chicago.

Back in the lineup for the first time since April 6, the 21-year-old parked himself on top of the Chicago crease and tapped home a Viktor Arvidsson centering feed, tying the game at 1-1 late in the first period. Tolvanen was enjoying the most productive stretch of his young career prior to his injury, and he's now landed on the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 games, picking up five goals and six assists during that stretch. His shooting percentage (20.4) is likely to regress, but Tolvanen has first-round pedigree and is very much a name to remember for 2021-22.