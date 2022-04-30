Tolvanen scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Tolvanen had been a healthy scratch for three of the previous four games, putting in doubt his place in the lineup heading into the postseason. The 23-year-old winger was a victim of the sophomore slump -- he had 11 goals and 12 assists for a career-high 23 points this year, but it took him 75 games after he put up 22 points in 40 contests the year before. The winger added 176 hits, 151 shots on net and a minus-7 rating this season.