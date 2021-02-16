Tolvanen was reassigned to Nashville's taxi squad Tuesday.
This is almost certainly just a paper move, as Tolvanen is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Columbus. He's potted one goal in six games this campaign.
More News
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Roster shuffling continues•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Shifts to active roster•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Shifts to taxi squad•