Tolvanen was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday.
This is standard roster shuffling, so don't read into it too much. The 21-year-old likely will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup versus the Red Wings. Tolvanen has collected a goal, eight shots on net and 16 hits through eight games this year.
More News
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends from taxi squad•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Shuffles back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Roster shuffling continues•