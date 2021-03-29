Tolvanen notched an assist and four hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Tolvanen dropped a pass to Roman Josi for the Predators' game-winning goal at 13:27 of the third period. The assist gave Tolvanen a five-game point streak, during which he's racked up two goals and five helpers. The Finn is up to 16 points, 43 shots on net and 51 hits through 27 games. The 21-year-old is producing enough on offense, including a top-unit power-play role, to earn attention in standard fantasy formats.