Tolvanen (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Red Wings.
The 21-year-old has been fantastic lately, producing 10 points and 20 hits over the last nine games. It's unclear how serious this injury is. His next opportunity to play is Saturday against the Lightning.
