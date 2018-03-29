Tolvanen agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Thursday.

Tolvanen -- who terminated his contract with his KHL club earlier this week -- was selected 30th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old will join the Predators immediately and could play as early as Saturday's matchup with the Sabres. In 51 games with Jokerit, the Finn racked up an impressive 21 goals, 17 helpers and 30 PIM. Unless he comes out completely flat, its hard to imagine the team won't keep the winger up with the club heading into the 2018-19 campaign.