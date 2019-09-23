Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Sent to AHL
Tolvanen was sent to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
It's a bit of a surprising move as many believed that Tolvanen had a chance at cracking the Opening Night roster for Nashville. Instead, he'll return to AHL Milwaukee where he scored 15 goals and 35 points last season. The 20-year-old forward will almost certainly get some NHL time in this season, though.
