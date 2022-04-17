Tolvanen recorded a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Tolvanen's ice time (9:10) was near a season low, but he still managed to go top shelf for the game's first tally. This goal was particularly clutch because it leaves the Preds in a tie with the Stars for the first wild card spot out of the Western Conference.
