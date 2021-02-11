site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Shifts to active roster
Tolvanen was promoted from the taxi squad to Nashville's active roster Thursday.
Tolvanen is expected to skate on the Predators' third line and second power-play unit Thursday against Detroit. The 21-year-old Finn has picked up one goal through four games this campaign.
