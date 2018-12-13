Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Shipped down to minors
Tolvanen was returned to AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.
Tolvanen tallied two points in his four games with the Preds, in which he averaged 13:16 of ice time. The winger's demotion likely clears the way for Kyle Turris (upper body) to be activated off injured reserve. While Tolvanen figures to spend the bulk of the year in the minors, he should feature prominently on the short list of potential call-ups.
