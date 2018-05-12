Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Showcasing skills at Worlds
Tolvanen registered a goal and an assist in Team Finland's 5-1 win over Team Canada in IIHF World Championship play Saturday.
While the Predators left Tolvanen off their playoff roster, the prospect made an immediate impact upon reuniting with his fellow countrymen in this international tournament, helping Finland stun the Canadians in commanding fashion. From a fantasy standpoint, there's a lot to look forward to when it comes to Tolvanen, who was taken in the first round (30th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Possessing a snappy release and drawing comparisons to Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, Tolvanen got his feet wet in the NHL this season, as he made three appearances in the spring after terminating his KHL contract with Jokerit Helsinki.
