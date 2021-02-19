Tolvanen was reassigned to Nashville's taxi squad Friday.
This is likely just a paper move the Predators have made as a money-saving measure. Tolvanen will almost certainly return to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Roster shuffling continues•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Back to taxi squad•