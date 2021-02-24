Tolvanen was reassigned to Nashville's taxi squad Wednesday.
This is almost certainly a paper move, so look for Tolvanen to rejoin the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus Detroit. The 21-year-old winger has potted two goals through nine games this campaign.
More News
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Strikes on power play•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Jumps to active roster•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends from taxi squad•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Shuffles back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ascends to active roster•