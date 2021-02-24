Tolvanen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Tolvanen netted the Predators' second goal of the game. The Finn has two tallies, 11 shots on goal and 19 hits through nine contests this season. He's likely to bounce between the active roster and the taxi squad to accrue salary cap savings, but Tolvanen's spot in the lineup is fairly secure for now.