Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots, doled out two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Tolvanen's second-period tally stood as the game-winner in the season opener. He was listed on the fourth line, but his shoot-first skill set should see him move up the lineup if he finds consistency. That was something that evaded him last season, when he logged 11 goals and 12 assists in 75 contests.