Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Terminates KHL contract
Tolvanen agreed to a mutual termination of his contract with KHL Jokerit on Monday, Pekka Jalonen of Iltalehti reports.
Tolvanen was selected by the Predators with the 30th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, but was still under contract with his KHL club. With that hurdle cleared, the 18-year-old figures to sign with Nashville in the coming days and could join the team as soon as the ink dries on his contract.
