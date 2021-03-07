Tolvanen scored his third power-play goal in his last seven games during Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

After playing mostly in the AHL and KHL over the past three years since being drafted 30th overall in the 2017 Entry Draft, Tolvanen finally appears to have secured himself a regular spot in the Preds' lineup. Now with five points in 15 games since being promoted to the big club at the beginning of February, the 21-year-old Finn is finally starting to show his offensive prowess, especially with the man advantage. From a fantasy perspective, grab this guy off your league's waiver wire if you can -- his game is definitely on an upswing right now.