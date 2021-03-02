Tolvanen was promoted to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes.
As expected, Tolvanen will suit up for Tuesday's contest. The 21-year-old continues to get more comfortable at the NHL level, as he's recorded two goals, an assist and 11 shots on net over the past four games. Tolvanen is slated to play in a top-six role.
