Tolvanen was a healthy scratch for the fourth time in the past five games Saturday against the Canucks.

There were rumblings in the preseason that Tolvanen could be a regular top-six player for the Preds this season. However, with just three points (1G, 2A) in his first seven outings and the team struggling to win games, coach John Hynes decided to make some changes and banned Tolvanen to the press box. He'll get another chance to suit up eventually, but for now he should not be on anyone's fantasy roster.