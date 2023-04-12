Afanasyev was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Afanasyev has appeared in 17 games for the Preds this season in which he garnered one goal, 21 shots and 23 hits while averaging 10:51 of ice time. While the winger could still be brought back up before the team's back-to-back against Minnesota and Colorado on Thursday and Friday, respectively, this could be the end of his 2022-23 campaign at the NHL level. Looking ahead to next season, Afansyev is far from a lock for the Opening Night 23-man roster and may have to split his time between the NHL and AHL once again.